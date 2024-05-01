Vampire Facials: How your own blood can give you smooth, wrinkle-free skin

This innovative procedure combines microneedling with PRP, a concentration of growth factors found in your blood.

The benefits of vampire facials

1. Youthful glow: PRP application can stimulate collagen and elastin production, reducing wrinkles and leading to firmer, smoother skin.

2. Scar reduction: Microneedling with PRP may improve the appearance of acne scars.

3. Even skin tone: PRP may help reduce hyperpigmentation and create a more even complexion.

Many celebrities, like Kim Kardashian and Tiwa Savage, use vampire facials to look younger. Tiwa Savage told Vogue that Barbara Sturm has a little bit of her blood plasma. “She takes the plasma from my blood to make this face cream only for me—only for Tiwa.” She said.

The risks of vampire facials

While the potential benefits sound appealing, there's a crucial risk to consider. A documented case of HIV transmission has been linked to vampire facials performed at an unlicensed facility with improper hygiene practices.

In 2018, a cluster of HIV cases emerged in New Mexico, all traced back to a single spa offering vampire facials. Investigators believe the transmission occurred due to unsterile injection practices.

Precautions

If you're interested in this procedure:

1. Choose a board-certified dermatologist: Seek treatment from a licensed dermatologist who uses sterile equipment and follows recommended safety protocols.

2. Ask about infection control: Don't hesitate to inquire about the spa's infection control procedures.