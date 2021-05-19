RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

4 hairstyles you should try

Temi Iwalaiye

This year has been the year of braids and locs.

These hairstyles have been popping all year
Nigerian women have certainly taken a break from wigs and have reclaimed the beauty in braids and locs.

One thing is for certain, women look beautiful in braids.

Nigerian women have also experimented with a lot of colours. More blondes hair extensions are now being worn.

If you haven’t made any braids or locs, here are some you should try.

There are so many reasons to do this hairstyle. It is not only protective but it last long. You can do it long or short.

These are light and easy to style. They look good on everyone too.

This is one of the most protective hairstyles for natural hair.

This is so easy to make and it would hardly take your time

