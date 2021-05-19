4 hairstyles you should try
This year has been the year of braids and locs.
One thing is for certain, women look beautiful in braids.
Nigerian women have also experimented with a lot of colours. More blondes hair extensions are now being worn.
If you haven’t made any braids or locs, here are some you should try.
Distressed locs
There are so many reasons to do this hairstyle. It is not only protective but it last long. You can do it long or short.
Wavy knotless braids
These are light and easy to style. They look good on everyone too.
Faux locs
This is one of the most protective hairstyles for natural hair.
Big box braids
This is so easy to make and it would hardly take your time
