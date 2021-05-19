4 hairstyles you should try

One thing is for certain, women look beautiful in braids.

Nigerian women have also experimented with a lot of colours. More blondes hair extensions are now being worn.

If you haven’t made any braids or locs, here are some you should try.

Distressed locs

There are so many reasons to do this hairstyle. It is not only protective but it last long. You can do it long or short.

Wavy knotless braids

These are light and easy to style. They look good on everyone too.

Faux locs

This is one of the most protective hairstyles for natural hair.

Big box braids