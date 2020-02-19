It is no longer news that black is such a s versatile color. And wearing a black lipstick can be a little daring and scary but if pulled off the right way it can transform the most basic look to edgy.

It is important to tone the makeup down as your lips is the main focus here. All you need is mascara and eyeliner and blush. These three steps will guide you on how to rock the black lipstick without looking like a member of the goth subculture:

1. Prep your lips

You want your lipstick lasting all day and not having any form of crack bits or having to reapply after every 30 minutes. For you to achieve this, it is important that you exfoliate with a lip scrub or you can make yours by mixing honey and sugar together and apply on your lips then scrub it gently.

Scrubbing your lips not only helps to get rid of dead cells, it also makes the lips smooth. Right after this process, the next thing is to moisturize the lips with a lip balm.

3 easy steps to rock black lipsticks [LEAF TV]

2. Apply a lip liner

The function of primer to foundation is the function of lip liner to lipsticks. Lining the lips helps your lips stay in place and also make the lipstick last long with reapplication. For those with thin lips, applying a lip liner also give you fuller lips.

3. Apply the lipstick

After applying your lip liner, apply your lipstick with a lip brush and smack your lips. Reapply again and then dust you lips with a translucent setting powder, this process will help to absorb the excess lipstick. If you want a glossy finish, you can apply a lip-gloss.