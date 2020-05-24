Neveen is considerate of the fact that a lot of Nigerians have not been able to work and make money as a result of the lockdown that followed the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress whose brand has a strong footing in Nigerian says she did that as a way of empowering people.

“Philanthropy is not what I do but it is who I am. As a brand and as an individual, I cannot be far removed from the reality of the situation, especially in a country like Nigeria that is filled with energetic entrepreneurs,” she said.

“I have been to Nigeria for a project and immediately fell in love with the entrepreneurial drive of its young people, this is part of the reasons I decided to do a giveaway.”

“As we all know, the COVID-19 era is occasioned by hunger. Food is one of the basic needs of man and people are really complaining of hunger this period,” she also said.

“So I’m presently in talks with Indomie and other food brands to see how we can reach out to people with packages that can ease what they are passing through. The plan is to feed at least 5,000 people.”

The actress is also reaching out to her friends and colleagues in the fashion and entertainment industry to emulate her.

“I will persuade my friends to sponsor giveaways so we can support more people especially during these difficult COVID times,” she said.