Heineken hosts Latino themed world parties series [PHOTOS]

The parties debuted in Lagos with a Latino themed party on Friday, 6th July 2018 at Sidewalk Lounge, VI.

International premium lager beer, Heineken which recently launched a remarkable 192 countries campaign with limited edition Shazamable bottle labels has now introduced its world party series set to hold across major states in Nigeria.

The parties debuted in Lagos with a Latino themed party on Friday, 6th July 2018 at Sidewalk Lounge, VI. Renowned Disc Jockey, DJ Crowd Kontroller teamed up with top-notch hype man and Cool FM OAP, Do2dtun to deliver an incredible experience spiced with an electric mix of Latino music.

The world party  series is a sequence  of countries-themed premium events which will hold across 9 cities in Nigeria; Abuja, Owerri, Ibadan, Enugu, Onitsha, Calabar, Port-harcourt, Benin and the nightlife capital of Africa’s most populous nation, Lagos.

