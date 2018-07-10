The parties debuted in Lagos with a Latino themed party on Friday, 6th July 2018 at Sidewalk Lounge, VI.
The parties debuted in Lagos with a Latino themed party on Friday, 6th July 2018 at Sidewalk Lounge, VI. Renowned Disc Jockey, DJ Crowd Kontroller teamed up with top-notch hype man and Cool FM OAP, Do2dtun to deliver an incredible experience spiced with an electric mix of Latino music.
The world party series is a sequence of countries-themed premium events which will hold across 9 cities in Nigeria; Abuja, Owerri, Ibadan, Enugu, Onitsha, Calabar, Port-harcourt, Benin and the nightlife capital of Africa’s most populous nation, Lagos.