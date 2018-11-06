Pulse.ng logo
Cece Yara Foundation emerges finalist in the Google Impact Challenge

Project Safe Access: Providing a platform for free access to healing for sexually abused children play

The Cece Yara Foundation has been selected as a finalist in the Google Impact Challenge! Their Free Child Helpline and Child Advocacy Centre provide children who have been sexually abused, or who are at risk, with a voice and direct access to healing and justice. 

Please vote now to double their funding ➡ https://bit.ly/2Qi2lFx  #GICAfrica #CeceYaraCares

Project Safe Access helps children regain their childhood by encouraging them to speak out, and by putting a stop to child sexual abuse.

In Nigeria, 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 10 boys will experience sexual violence before they turn 18. While intervention can have lasting positive outcomes for children’s well-being, access to intervention usually requires disclosure. The Cece Yara Foundation established the first toll-free Child Helpline and Child Advocacy Centre in Nigeria to encourage reporting and disclosures. They aim to connect victims to professional services by creating a robust interactive platform that provides access to support and information via the web, SMS and Mobile Applications.

They also intend to establish more Child Advocacy Centres and Community Mini Child Centres to reach children in communities without access to phones and the web.

 

