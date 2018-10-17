Pulse.ng logo
Abeokuta turn up! The Smirnoff X1 tour is in rock city this Friday

The Smirnoff X1 Tour is coming to the rock city for another epic turn-up. The “hair-xpression” continues! Expect the most electrifying performances with superstar Top Boy DJ Spinall, Small Doctor and Mayorkun.

Brace Up, Abeokuta! Smirnoff X1 is bringing the heat with the ultimate experience live in Abeokuta on Friday 19th October at The Abeokuta Sports Club, Ibara.

The Smirnoff X1 Tour is coming to the rock city for another epic turn-up. The “hair-xpression” continues! Expect the most electrifying performances with superstar Top Boy DJ Spinall, Small Doctor and Mayorkun.

Like the flavor of the Smirnoff X1 intense chocolate, you’re in for the most intense party experience. Bring your crew and your unique hairstyles because it’s going to be lit. Don’t forget it’s all going down on Friday 19th October at the The Abeokuta Sports Club Ibara.

Join the conversation on social media! Follow @smirnoffng on Instagram or get on the trend with #SmirnoffX1TourAbeokuta & #MyHairX1.

 

