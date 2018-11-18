2 pythons fight in front of church while prayer goes on inside

news

Two pythons reportedly went at each other's throats while a prayer went on inside a church.

A clergyman Evangelist Chibuzo Fredrick shares a post on Facebook confirming this. He seemed to have applied this as a sign of spiritual warfare.

"After a very hot prayer section this morning, two snakes were found fighting in the front of our church," he writes.

ALSO READ: Man terrorizes road users with a snake that looks ready to bite

In his post shared on Wednesday, November 14, 2018, the snakes appeared dead while a person takes a picture of them.