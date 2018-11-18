Pulse.ng logo
2 pythons fight in front of church while prayer goes on inside

A pastor feels confident in the power of prayer after finding two snakes having a go at each other in a church compound.

  • Published:
A pastor has concluded that unwanted guests in the form of two big snakes entered his church during a prayer.

(Facebook/Evang Chibuzo Fredrick)

Two pythons reportedly went at each other's throats while a prayer went on inside a church.

A clergyman Evangelist Chibuzo Fredrick shares a post on Facebook confirming this. He seemed to have applied this as a sign of spiritual warfare.

"After a very hot prayer section this morning, two snakes were found fighting in the front of our church," he writes.

In his post shared on Wednesday, November 14, 2018, the snakes appeared dead while a person takes a picture of them.

