19-year-old lady drugs rider in a bid to steal his motorcycle

Katsina Police command narrated how young Zinatu drugged a motorcyclist with chocolate in an attempt to steal his motorcycle.

A 19-year-old teenage lady has been arrested after drugging a motorcycle rider in an attempt to steal the motorcycle.

The teenager's identity was revealed as Zinatu Abubakar, by the Police Command in Katsina State, where the incident occured.

In a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isa, Zinatu allegedly belonged to a syndicate operating in Katsina state.

How teenage lady drugged okada rider with chocolate

In the statement by the Katsina Police command, Isa narrated how young Zinatu drugged the motorcyclist with chocolate.

Zinatu gave the motorcyclist, Gide Wada, a piece from an obviously laced chocolate after she engaged his services to convey her from Kofar-Kaura to Sokoto Rima Quarters in Katsina metropolis.

ALSO READ: Okada snatcher hits head, dies during escape

The effect of the laced-chocolate became unbearable for Wadam who had to park his motorcycle when he became too drowsy.

On parking the motorcycle, Zinatu’s accomplices, one Abubakar and Chairman, attempted to snatch the motorcycle.

Wada's drowsy state created a scene which attracted people's attention.

Zinatu was caught in the act and her accomplices, Abubakar and Chairman fled the scene into the bush.

Police on the trail of teenager's accomplices

The Kastina police command spokesman explained that Zinatu's accomplices who fled the scene of the incident are currently at large.

Isa claimed that Zinatu had confessed to have been committing such offence in Kaduna and Kano states, adding that the police were on the trail of her accomplices.

The police spokesman advised commercial motorcyclists and drivers to desist from taking food from people they do not know.

