Disqualified housemate, Tacha has apologised to her fans for getting disqualified from Big Brother Naija 2019 edition on the 89th days of the show.

The self-styled Port-Harcourt first daughter was disqualified in the evening of Friday, September 27, 2019, following her altercation with a fellow housemate, Mercy in the morning.

Following her disqualification from the show, Tacha took to her Instagram account on Saturday to apologise to her fans, saying she took “full responsibility” for her actions.

Tacha also expressed gratitude to her fans for supporting her despite her ‘imperfection.’

She wrote, “Coming out of the Big Brother House disqualified was never my intention. Unfortunately, my weakness played against my strength and cut short what should have been a grand ending, with or without the prize.

“I sincerely apologize for every action on my part that led to this point and I take full responsibility for it all.

I’m an adult and ought to be in control of my emotions, but I’m human and I failed time and again. Please forgive me. I sincerely wanted to make it, at least to the 99th day.

“I know I need to work on my emotional health. That’s a fact as I have become conscious of it now. Being on this show has shown me that, I am not just a work in progress but I have the chance to become a better me on all fronts if I give myself the chance to heal.”

Meanwhile, reactions have trailed Tacha’s disqualification from the show as one of the housemates of BBNaija, 2018 edition, Rico Swavey described her elimination as unfair.

Rico said Biggie’s decision was unfair, saying both Mercy and Tacha should have been disqualified.