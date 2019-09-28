An ex-housemate of BBNaija, Rico Swavey has described the disqualification of Tacha as unfair.

In a tweet after Tacha was disqualified by Biggie for physical violence during her fight with Mercy, Rico says the decision is unfair as both Mercy and Tacha should have been disqualified.

“This is unfair...Both of them should've been disqualified!!” the ex-housemate of the BBNaija 2018 Double Wahala says.

He went on to say it is just a game and Biggie has the final say as the house remains Big Brother’s house.

Rico Swavey expressed his thoughts on the disqualification of Tacha from BB Naija 2019. [Twitter/ricoswavey]

“Guys remember this is just a game.... and biggie has the final say.... Pls enjoy the remaining 10 days of the game. Don't get it twisted BIGGIE is always right.... It's like watching the final of the champions league and Messi or Ronaldo get RED carded.... I was enjoying the competition between them… I love them both and It would have been interesting to see the final score between them.”

Mercy and Tacha got into a fight on the 89th day of the season 4 of BBNaija tagged Pepper Dem.

Later in the evening of the same day, Friday, September 27, 2019, Tacha was disqualified from the game and Mercy was handed two strikes by Biggie.