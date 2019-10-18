Earlier today, Nigerian rapper, Zlatan who also featured in DJ Cuppy's video for 'Gelato' has announced his new album.

The album is going to be titled, ZANKU To The World. The album-title was a slang invented by the rapper and used for Nigeria's current biggest dance craze. It means, 'Zlatan abeg nor kill us.' The album has also been made available for pre-order.

Zlatan has hinted the album for a few weeks now. He also announced that the album features Patoranking. While he announced that a link was in his bio, it is false. The link is to his new single, 'Yeye Boyfriend.'