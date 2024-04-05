ADVERTISEMENT
Young Jonn to feature Sean Paul, Zlatan, Don Jazzy on his debut album

Adeayo Adebiyi

Young Jonn has announced the release date for his highly anticipated debut album.

Young Jonn is set to release his debut album 'Jiggy Forever'
Young Jonn is set to release his debut album 'Jiggy Forever'

After kicking off 2024 with the release of his single 'Big Big Things' featuring Seyi Vibez and Kizz Daniel, Young Jonn is set to release his debut album titled 'Jiggy Forever'.

Young Jonn has shared the tracklist for the album which is scheduled for release on April 12, 2024. The 16-track album will feature guest appearances from notable Nigerian and international stars including fellow label mate and award-winning rapper Blaqbonez, legendary Nigerian producer Don Jazzy, Afrobeats hitmaker Zlatan, Congolese vocalist Ya Levis, and Jamaican dancehall legend Sean Paul.

Young Jonn has already released four songs off the album with singles 'Aquafina' which reached the summit of TurnTable Top 100, 'Shaperlly', and 'Go Hard' all released in 2023.

Young Jonn has been a familiar name in the Nigerian music industry for over a decade after first becoming popular as a producer who has crafted smash hits for several superstars including Kizz Daniel, Lil Kesh, and Olamide.

In 2022, Young Jonn put out his debut EP 'Love Is Not Enough' which spurned the hit singles 'Normally' and 'Dada' with the latter scoring a Davido remix.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse.

