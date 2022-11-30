RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Yemi Alade set to feature Phyno, Zlatan, Lemar, Bisa Kdei, others in ‘African Baddie’ EP

News Agency Of Nigeria

Internationally acclaimed multi award-winning musician, Yemi Alade, has announced the track listing for her soon-to-be-released third Extended Play (EP), ‘African Baddie’, to be available via Effyzzie Music.

The 10-track project features collaborations with world-rated musicians such as the queen of dancehall, Spice, Phyno, Bisa Kdei, Zlatan, Bramsito, Joe Dwẻt File, and British-Nigerian singer, Lemar.

Set to be released Dec. 2, the body of work, according to Yemi Alade, is titled ‘African Baddie’.

Speaking on her new EP, Yemi Alade said, “I’m an African ‘Baddie’, but that doesn’t mean I don’t have emotions. Every woman can relate to all the moods in this EP.

“One minute, we are begging a man not to hurt us again and the next we’re in front of the mirror reminding ourselves who is really in control,” she said.

On the EP, the ‘Johnny’ crooner said that it guides fans through different moods, while also navigating between new genres with ease.

According to her, dancehall, highlife, and arobeats are all represented in her latest body of work.

“This new EP is special to me. Everyone will be able to resonate with different songs to put them in various moods, there is a song for every person on African Baddie.

“The vibe flows into one another and I am happy to take my audience on a musical journey with each song,” she said.

Songs on the EP include ‘Pounds & Dollars’ featuring Phyno; ‘Overload’, ‘Jo Jo’ featuring Bisa Kdei; ‘Baddie’, ‘Ikebe featuring Zlatan; ‘DjeDje’ featuring Bramsito; ‘Get Down’ featuring British-Nigerian singer, Lemar; ‘My Man’ (French Version) featuring Joe Dwẻt File, and ‘Bubble It’ featuring Spice and ‘Begging’.

Preceding the release of ‘African Baddie’, she had dropped the song, ‘Bubble It’, featuring Spice which amassed over six million views on Youtube, bumping the Nigerian singer into over 20 million views on Tik Tok.

‘African Baddie’ follows Yemi’s Grammy award-winning contributions to Angelique Kidjo’s ‘Mother Nature’ album earlier this year and Beyonce’s ‘BLACK IS KING’ of 2021.

For Yemi, this EP garners the same level of attention and recognition, capturing her versatility as an international artiste.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yemi Alade is a BET Awards 2015 and 2016 nominee for ‘Best International Act Africa’, a two-time nominee MOBO Awards for ‘Best International Act’ 2014 and 2015, winner ‘MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMAs) for Best Female 2015 and 2016.

News Agency Of Nigeria

