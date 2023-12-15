Yemi Alade returns with new vibrant EP 'MamaPiano'

The international superstar is back with a new EP she calls 'Mamapiano' a play on her profile as "Mama Africa" and her exploration of Amapiano, the South African genre that's taking on a global outlook.

On the four-track EP, the multi-award-winning superstar recruited the assistance of hit-making producers such as Yung Willis to craft a project that is set to be a perfect soundtrack for the Detty December festive season.

The opening track 'Amazing Grace' is a celebration of her journey as a superstar and her longevity in the music industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yemi Alade has a top collection of hit songs that pack a pan-African outlook that has made her one of the leading stars in the continent. On this EP, Yemi Alade flaunts her hitmaking credentials on 'Ladies (Get Up)', and 'EFCC' where she features the sensational duo Ajebo Hustlers.

With 'Mamapiano', Yemi Alade shows her ability to evolve along with the soundscape as she explores the Amapiano genre that has dominated the Nigerian and African music scene in the last couple of years.