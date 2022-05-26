RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Asake indicates no desire to slow down, teases new single, 'Peace Be Unto You'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Red hot YBNL artist Asake has indicated no desire to slow down as he delights fans with the teaser of his new single 'peace be unto you'.

Asake
Asake (Contents101)

The artist who is currently enjoying time in the spotlight has teased his next release on his Instagram page. The single he tags 'peace be unto you' samples audio from a recently trending viral clip and it shows Asake's desire to tap into social media to build on his fine form.

Since the release of his hugely successful and widely popular eponymous Ololade Asake EP, Asake has inspired an insatiable appetite for his music amongst listeners. Fully aware of his growing fame and the positive reception of his music, Asake has capitalized on this by releasing new singles.

Asake - Ololade Asake EP
Asake - Ololade Asake EP

ALSO READ: OLOLADE ASAKE EP [PULSE REVIEW]

He swiftly tapped Megastar Burna Boy for the remix of his single 'Sungba' whose remix has thrown the song further into the limelight. Just as fans were still enjoying the riveting 'Sungba remix,' Asake linked up with DJ Spinall for 'Pallazo' which is another explosive jam.

While other artists in his shoes might be overwhelmed by the urgency and demanding nature of their fame, Asake appears to be born and ready for the big stage. While the expectations might have led other artists to take a step back and reduce the frequency of putting out music in the pursuit of artistic clarity, Asake appears to have a bag full of hits at his disposal.

Judging from the reactions to the teaser, 'peace be unto you' promises to be another Asake masterclass. Asake currently has listeners eating from his palms and from all indications he has enough talent to keep feeding the increasing appetite of his music.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

