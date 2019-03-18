Afrodisiac (The Mixtape) is a collection of urban African grooves in a number of sonic variations leaning on the sensual exchange on the dance floor.

The tape is a diverse collection of “international – African” vibes and the first body of work of prolific Nigerian stellar producer, songwriter and singer - Del B.

Afrodisiac is made up of 11 tracks (solo cuts and collaborations) featuring Seyi Shay, Mr Eazi, Davido, Wizkid, Flavour, Runtown, Dice Ailes, CDQ, Timaya, and more.

'Consider', a High-life tune is one of the standout cuts from the song featuring groovy vocals from two of the industry's most powerful names.

Stream Afrodisiac HERE