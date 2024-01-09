When Ugandan, Nigerian singers hit studio for duets

Below are some of the song collaborations between Ugandan and Nigerian singers that became hits.

Nigerian singer and songwriter Reekado Banks was featured on Ykee Benda's Timetable in 2018. The song, which was produced by Nessim, was a major club banger.

Sheebah Karungi in 2018 tapped Nigerian singer and producer Runtown to feature on her song titled Weekend. The funky song, whose video was filmed by Teekay, has over 5 million views on YouTube.

ADVERTISEMENT

After teaming up with Runtown, Karungi joined Orezi on Sweet Sensation, which has over 17 million views on YouTube. The bouncy song was produced by Zeega.

Feeling brought together Bebe Cool and Rudeboy. The song, which was recorded by Cool's producer Ronnie, was released in 2020 and it has over 1.1 million views on YouTube.

Rema Namakula, Chike and Galaxy FM's DJ Harold used Nessim's studio to record Loco in 2021. The video of the cutesy ballad, which has over 1.8 million views on YouTube, was filmed by Pink and Aaronaire.

In 2022, Azawi tapped DJ Neptune to feature on her song titled Feeling. Its beautiful visuals were filmed Swangz Avenue's Marvin Musoke.

In 2018, Winnie Nwagi and Slim Prince teamed up on Fire Dancer which could be her biggest collaboration to date. The funky jam, which was recorded by Daddy Andre, is the most viewed on Swangz Avenue's YouTube page at 6.8 million views. The video was shot by Marvin Musoke.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fik Fameica hit up Patoranking to feature on his groovy banger titled Omu Bwati. The song, whose beats were made by Ghanaian producer Ctea On The Beat and Artin Pro, has 1.6 million views on YouTube.

Tetea, which was released in 2020, brought together Eddy Kenzo, Tanzanian crooner Harmonize, and Wizkid. Before collaborating with Kenzo, Wizkid joined Radio and Weasel on Don't Cry in 2014. The song, which was produced by Magic Washington, has 2.5 million views on YouTube.

A Pass has worked on two projects with Nigerian singer Shaydee. They have a song together titled Missing and Loving, which was released in December 2023. In 2015, Shaydee invited Iyanya and A Pass to remix his song titled High.

David Lutalo dropped a sweet jam with Solidstar titled Mile. The song, which was recorded by Nigerian producer P. Banks and Lutalo's producer Yaled, was released in 2018 and it has 1.5 million views on YouTube. Before teaming up with Lutalo, Solidstar had joined Sheebah for the remix of her song titled Nkwatako.

Davido and Pallaso, in 2015, teamed up on Twatoba, which was produced by Nash Wonder and Diggy Baur. The video, which was filmed by Sasha Vybz, has 1.4 million views on YouTube.

ADVERTISEMENT