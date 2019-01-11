Falz is out with the visuals to his new single, 'Talk.'

Following his controversial visuals for 'This is Nigeria' released in 2018, which kicked off a lot of conversations around the state of the nation, rapper/actor Falz is back with a new one ahead of the 2019 elections and the release of his new album, ''Moral Instruction'' on January 15, 2019.

'Talk' is a socio-conscious record that addresses critical happenings and advises the youths to be wary of greedy politicians. The video themed in a video game format sees Falz driving around town alongside his guys while different scenes relating to the lyrics play out.

The visuals was directed by Prodigeezy.