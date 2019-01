Fresh L shares the visuals to his single, 'Firewood' featuring Davido.

From his 2018 released EP, S.U.N.S, talented rapper/singer and DRB member, Fresh L starts the new year with the visuals to one of the tape's standout records, 'Firewood', where he teams up with the DMW boss, Davido and produced by Fresh VDM.

'Firewood' video was directed by Twitch Visuals and features cameo from members of his DRB family.