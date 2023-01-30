ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wande Coal teases new single featuring Olamide

Adeayo Adebiyi

Super-talented artist Wande Coal has teased an upcoming song featuring superstar Olamide.

Wande Coal & Olamide
Wande Coal & Olamide

Details: On Sunday, 29th January 2023, Wande Coal teased a new single titled 'Kpe Paso' which features sensational rapper Olamide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The single is set to be released on Thursday 2nd, February 2023 alongside its minted visuals.

The teaser has excited fans who are keenly awaiting another collaboration between the duo after their 2022 single 'Hate Me'.

Wande Coal and Olamide are two of the most recognizable names in Afrobeats in an illustrious career that has spanned over a decade.

The duo delivered the smash hit record 'Who You EPP,' in 2016 which continues to resonate with the audience years later. 2022 was a relatively quiet year for the duo as they appeared in a handful of features. Olamide played a prominent role in propelling his YBNL signee Asake to fame while Wande Coal continues to be tapped for his timeless ability.

'Kpe Paso' can be expected to deliver another memorable moment in Afrobeats and also remind listeners of their superlative talent.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn_8mc2LMRy/

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija's Ka3na under fire for faking pregnancy to promote new business

BBNaija's Ka3na under fire for faking pregnancy to promote new business

Ayra Starr's 'Rush' debuts on UK Official Singles Chart

Ayra Starr's 'Rush' debuts on UK Official Singles Chart

Nigerians react as Nengi says she suffers from OCD

Nigerians react as Nengi says she suffers from OCD

Asake's 'Omo Ope' makes history after spending 52 weeks on Nigeria's biggest music chart

Asake's 'Omo Ope' makes history after spending 52 weeks on Nigeria's biggest music chart

Pere says he was married at age 25 for a year

Pere says he was married at age 25 for a year

Wande Coal teases new single featuring Olamide

Wande Coal teases new single featuring Olamide

BBNaija's Ka3na gives birth to 2nd child in the UK

BBNaija's Ka3na gives birth to 2nd child in the UK

Rema's 'Calm Down' breaks Afrobeats record on YouTube

Rema's 'Calm Down' breaks Afrobeats record on YouTube

Rising artist Zaiy officially unveils his 'Zaiy's Intro' EP

Rising artist Zaiy officially unveils his 'Zaiy's Intro' EP

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

DSF, Skiibii

Skiibii reacts after Miss DSF accused him of stealing her belongings

Tems

Tems makes history with Oscar nomination [See Full Nomination List]

Portable

MURIC demands that NBC bans Portable's new song as it encourages ritual killing

Omah Lay

Omah Lay teases new single off upcoming 'Boy Alone' deluxe