Wande Coal teases new single featuring Olamide

The single is set to be released on Thursday 2nd, February 2023 alongside its minted visuals.

The teaser has excited fans who are keenly awaiting another collaboration between the duo after their 2022 single 'Hate Me'.

Wande Coal and Olamide are two of the most recognizable names in Afrobeats in an illustrious career that has spanned over a decade.

The duo delivered the smash hit record 'Who You EPP,' in 2016 which continues to resonate with the audience years later. 2022 was a relatively quiet year for the duo as they appeared in a handful of features. Olamide played a prominent role in propelling his YBNL signee Asake to fame while Wande Coal continues to be tapped for his timeless ability.

'Kpe Paso' can be expected to deliver another memorable moment in Afrobeats and also remind listeners of their superlative talent.