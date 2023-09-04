Virgin Music appoints Olukorede “Kay” Ikazoboh as Head of Nigerian division

Among the first deals announced in the region by Virgin which is a renowned independent artist and label services company includes partnerships with Dvpper, one of Nigeria’s hottest Afrobeats labels, solo artist Reekado Banks, as well as a single with Darkoo featuring Ayra Starr.

On September 1, 2023, Virgin Music hosted an event at Ebony Life to officially open its operations in Nigeria.

At the event, the co-CEO of Virgin Music Nat Pastor commented that the entrance of Virgin Music into the Nigeria music industry was motivated by a global appetite for the musical creativity springing from Africa. He also shared that Virgin Music's commitment to serving independent African artists and entrepreneurs throughout the region.

The company has appointed Olukorede “Kay” Ikazoboh to lead its affairs in Nigeria and Michael Roe, Virgin's International Managing Director described Ikazaboh as someone with great interpersonal skills and insights into the local market.