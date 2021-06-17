RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Niniola releases video for 'Ryde'

Motolani Alake

Niniola can be seen having lots of fun with her man, as her vocals glides through and takes you on a journey. The video was shot in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Niniola set to release new EP in March. (Twitter/OfficialNiniola)

Details/Takeaway: The song, which was the best and a fan-favourite from Niniola's last EP is a love-song suited for weddings and babymaking.

Niniola's vocals form a synergy with the Caribbean beat to produce memorable music with quotables.

Artiste: Niniola

Song: Ryde

Album: 6TH Heaven

Year: June 17, 2021

Video Director: Sesan

Song Producer: Kimzbeat

Genre: Afro-Fusion, R&B

Label: Naija Review

You can play the record below;

