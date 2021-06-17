Niniola releases video for 'Ryde'
Niniola can be seen having lots of fun with her man, as her vocals glides through and takes you on a journey. The video was shot in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Artiste: Niniola
Song: Ryde
Album: 6TH Heaven
Year: June 17, 2021
Video Director: Sesan
Song Producer: Kimzbeat
Genre: Afro-Fusion, R&B
Label: Naija Review
You can play the record below;
