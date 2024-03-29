ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Victor AD features 2Baba, Mayorkun on debut album 'Realness Over Hype'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Victor AD's turning point arrived with the release of the single “Wetin We Gain.”

Victor AD releases debut album 'Realness Over Hype'
Victor AD releases debut album 'Realness Over Hype'

Recommended articles

After two successful EPs, Victor AD now unveils his highly anticipated debut album, aptly titled 'Realness Over Hype.'

The album’s inception dates back to 2016 when he envisioned this as the perfect moniker for his debut work. His self-belief echoes loudly; he had already made a mark with 2Baba’s 'See God' a decade before recording alongside him and Bella Shmurda's 'Eye Clear', three years before sharing an open verse.

'Realness Over Hype' invites listeners on an introspective journey. Through raw storytelling and poetic lyricism, He delves into the peaks and valleys of his personal and artistic evolution. His narrative embodies grit, ambition, and relentless pursuit. Beneath the glittering facade of the music industry lies a tale of struggles faced by artists.

ADVERTISEMENT

The allure of success often clashes with the simmering envy lurking beneath the surface. It’s a universal tale—an exploration of how ambition can both elevate and isolate.

He explores love as a double-edged sword, the lyrics unmask the contradiction: the same person who brings immense happiness can also inflict deep wounds. Whether it’s a fleeting affair or a lifelong commitment, the album resonates with human emotions and vulnerability.

Amidst the glitz and glamour, Victor AD remains grounded. He understands that success transcends accolades; it’s about cherishing life’s basics - Love, gratitude, and the warmth of a home-cooked meal, the laughter shared with friends, and the comfort of genuine connections.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Victor AD features 2Baba, Mayorkun on debut album 'Realness Over Hype'

Victor AD features 2Baba, Mayorkun on debut album 'Realness Over Hype'

Dynamic duo Ajebo Hustlers taps Zlatan & Blaqbonez for 'Dreams II'

Dynamic duo Ajebo Hustlers taps Zlatan & Blaqbonez for 'Dreams II'

Nigeria's podcast surges 482%, Gospel streams rise to 1228% on Spotify

Nigeria's podcast surges 482%, Gospel streams rise to 1228% on Spotify

People are threatening to kill me and my son Liam - Mohbad's widow Wunmi

People are threatening to kill me and my son Liam - Mohbad's widow Wunmi

Spyro, Phyno deliver sensational blend of Afro Pop, Highlife with 'Shut Down'

Spyro, Phyno deliver sensational blend of Afro Pop, Highlife with 'Shut Down'

Oscar Heman-Ackah releases 'Finding Messiah' teaser — it's too good

Oscar Heman-Ackah releases 'Finding Messiah' teaser — it's too good

Sony’s Creators Convention redefines creative landscape for content creators

Sony’s Creators Convention redefines creative landscape for content creators

Eniola Ajao apologises for naming Bobrisky best-dressed female at movie premiere

Eniola Ajao apologises for naming Bobrisky best-dressed female at movie premiere

NFVCB wants to stop skits, Nollywood films from encouraging crimes

NFVCB wants to stop skits, Nollywood films from encouraging crimes

Pulse Sports

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cuppy shares music video for her single 'Wait' feat Wyclef [Instagram]

Cuppy's new music video sparks relationship rumours with mystery man

Tyla's debut album captures her global popstar intention

Tyla's debut album captures her global popstar intention

Ayra Starr is set to release her sophomore album in 2024

Ayra Starr shares what fans should expect from her upcoming album

Meet BushBoy: The visionary of music videos, shattering genre boundaries

Meet BushBoy: The visionary of music videos, shattering genre boundaries