2Bad Music World Wide frontline act, Frank Victor better known as Vclef has rounded up 2020 with the release of a fresh single titled 'Forever Grateful'.

Vclef known for several hits and inspirational songs like '5 & 6', 'Leg Over,' 'Body on Me' worked with his regular collaborator and label mate Foreign Groove for this new record.

The wonderful jam was produced, mixed, and mastered by Foreign Groove.

"2020 has been a year of so many histories, glad I made it to drop this new piece of work to the world at the end of 2020," Vclef said.

"If you are listening to this song right now “Be Forever Grateful You Made It” Into 2021."