Top 10 artist discoveries from Pulse Playlists 2022

Onyema Courage

In no particular order, here are the ten new artists we discovered in 2022 from Pulse Nigeria's Future Sounds playlist.

Pulse Nigeria launched a new product earlier this year called the Future Sounds playlist to showcase new and rising talents whose materials resonate with us and have the potential to dominate in the near future.

Curated weekly, the playlist highlights ten new songs from artists from Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, Kenya, and other countries to help music consumers and industry stakeholders discover new artists.

These are the top ten artists discovered this year, thanks to the Pulse Future Sounds Playlist 2022:

  • El Prince 
El Prince
El Prince Pulse Nigeria

El Prince, a Nigerian singer-songwriter born Prince Adieze, graced the cover of our playlist in November. He is a multi-talented artist known for blending sound elements with afrobeats to create something unique.

In an interview with Pulse Nigeria, he claims that music is more. He described it as a freedom bolt, a means of communication with oneself and the rest of the world.

'Funke,' a groovy song by El Prince about a stripper in Lagos, is one of those songs that, if given the proper attention, could have nine lives.

  • Jimohsoundz
Jimohsoundz
Jimohsoundz Pulse Nigeria

Jimohsoundz is a talented music producer, sound engineer, and A/R executive, who collaborated with Loyz and Susss on 'Body' and 'Your Love,' respectively.

Aside from releasing great singles this year, he also produced Bella Shmurda's 'Hypertension' album and Odumodublvck's hit single 'Picanto.'

  • Anendlessocean 
Anendlessocean
Anendlessocean Pulse Nigeria

Anendlessocean is this year's golden discovery. Just when you thought you'd seen everything gospel music had to offer, he comes in and changes everything.

His song 'Nazarene' was on our playlist and is still one of the best songs we discovered this year. It's a groovy afro-fusion song with pop, amapiano, and afrobeats elements. A fantastic talent!

  • Kemuel 
Kemuel
Kemuel Pulse Nigeria

Kemuel, real name Kemuel Emmanuel, is a Rivers State-born Nigerian singer and songwriter. Born and raised in Port Harcourt, he began his musical journey at the age of 17 when he joined the church choir and began playing the piano, bass guitar, and drums.

We discovered his new project 'Escape' in 2022 and couldn't get enough of 'Away,' the first song on the project. The intro is ‘beachy,’ with excellent moody chords and lovely vocals screaming 'Away.'

  • T Dollar
T Dollar
T Dollar Pulse Nigeria

T Dollar is a Nigerian Afrobeat singer whose sound got our attention in 2022. His single 'Rise' was one of our anthems this year. The music desk at Pulse Nigeria was literally praying to the jam.

  • Winny
Winny
Winny Pulse Nigeria

Winifred Ohili Adanu, also known as Winny, is a rising Nigerian singer who recently released her debut single, 'Pretty,' a magnificent R&B jam.

'Pretty' is music inspired by the thoughts of a young woman in her prime. In the song, Winny says words of self-validation in both Pidgin and English.

In the accompanying music video, shot against a minimalist backdrop, the singer immerses herself in solitude.

  • AratheJay
AratheJay
AratheJay Pulse Nigeria

We discovered Ghanaian star AratheJay earlier this year on 'Gone,' a song he collaborated on with fellow countryman Chu Guapo.

The pop single, a mix of afrobeats and hip-hop over a progressive trap beat, is easily one of the year's best songs.

As if that wasn't enough, AratheJay recently collaborated with King Promise on a 5-Star Remix of his single 'Sankofa,' another standout track.

  • Majesty Lyn 
Majesty Lyn
Majesty Lyn Pulse Nigeria

Charleslyn Rosebeth Charles, professionally known as Majesty Lyn, was born in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, Nigeria. She is the epitome of an artist, who pushes all boundaries.

'Things on Things,' her new project, is layered with Reggae, R&B, Alté (Alternative), and Afrobeats sounds. 'Tenderly,' from the project, is a force to be reckoned with.

  • Lazyee Ella
Layzee Ella (UnorthodoxReviews)
Layzee Ella (UnorthodoxReviews) Pulse Nigeria

Onose Emmanuella Bagudu, better known as Layzee Ella, is Nigeria's next superstar. She is an exciting rapper, singer, and songwriter hoping to seize Afrobeat's promise of prosperity with both hands.

Layzee Ella released 'Hypnotized,' a groovy tune with exceptional melodies, from her 'Feel Everything' EP.

  • Kid Alpha
Kid Alpha (GRUNGECAKE)
Kid Alpha (GRUNGECAKE) Pulse Nigeria

We discovered Kid Alpha and his hit single 'Colours' this year. The 22-year-old rising UK-based Afrobeat artist, born in Lagos, Nigeria, and raised in London since the age of eleven, has had a meteoric rise in his music career.

His status and outlet have grown dramatically in the UK and internationally since the release of his debut single 'Price Tag' in June 2020. He is now regarded as one of the world's best and fastest-rising Afrobeats artists.

