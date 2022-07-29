Tito Da.Fire sings about patience and perseverance in new single 'One Day'

Renowned Nigerian Singer, Songwriter and Producer, Tito Da.Fire has just put out a brand new song to herald the release of his upcoming 3rd studio album. The track is titled ‘One Day’.

As the track title implies. ‘One Day’ is a song that speaks about the rewards of patience and consistency in chasing one’s dreams and reaching the heights of successes dreamt of, especially as a musician making music from Nigeria.

Tito, a former radio broadcaster, began his career in music about two decades ago as a member of the famous duo Gent2Men, best known for their hit 'Majekaja.' Since then, he has released two albums: 'Graduation Day,' in 2010, which featured superstars like rapper MI and singer Harrysong, and 'One Kiss,' in 2019, which featured Grammy Award winners Beenieman and Wouter Kellerman, as well as Nigerian Star 9ice.

Tito Da.fire, arguably a Nigerian music industry veteran, recently received a global endorsement following his nomination and induction as a voting member of the class of 2022 by the world-renowned Recording Academy, owners of the prestigious Grammy Award.

On the new record and inside a mini-documentary released ahead of the single and album, the singer also gives props to other high-flying Nigerian musicians and Producers, past and present such as 2baba, late music producer OJB, ID Cabasa, Olamide, Wizkid Davido, Burna Boy and many more, who have contributed immensely to the growth and proliferation of Nigerian and African music and sounds to the rest of the globe.

Tito’s forthcoming album which is titled ‘On The Shoulders of Giants’ is set to be released in September.

Stream One Day Here

Pulse Nigeria

ABOUT TITO DA.FIRE

Tito Da.Fire is a Nigerian Afro-fusion singer, producer and song-writer and member of GRAMMY® Recording Academy who is charting his brand of Ganta-Music which blends Afrobeats, World music, Reggae, Pop and R&B fused with African percussions. He was a member of popular Nigerian Duo Gent2Men of "Majekeja" fame. He started performing at high school gigs and was earlier influenced by Pop, R&B reggae and Disco music played by his mother while growing up in Ganta.

Tito Da.Fire represented Nigeria on India Prime Minister Narendra Modi's World Yoga Day June 2021 “Gratitude Song” which featured leading Indian stars and other international artistes. He followed up with Kokoro, a Dance smash in August 2021, while his 2019 sophomore album "One Kiss" Album featured Grammy Award winners Beenie Man and Wouter Kellerman, along with Nigerian Star 9ice, while his debut solo “Graduation Day” Album album featured rapper MI, and Harrysong.

The Presidential Villa, Aso Rock played host to Tito Da.Fire’s performance in November 2021. The stage and crowd felt his passion when he gave a stunning performance to standing ovation at the Orbit October 2019 in Johannesburg South Africa alongside Wouter Kellerman and Ndlovu Youth Choir, and One Lagos Fest 2019 at Victoria Island and Agege.

Tito Da.Fire was 2020/22 Brand Ambassador of Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF).

The Singer’s 2019 Album “One Kiss” Featured Grammy Award winning International Star Beenie Man, Grammy Award Winning Flutist Wouter Kellerman, and America Got Talent finalist, “Ndlovu Youth Choir” of South Africa. The 17-track song studio album also featured the legendary Fela Kuti. This further highlighted his versatility and cross-cultural appeal.

Tito Da.Fire upped the ante with his AfroPop-Fusion titled “One Kiss” produced by Mantra (production credits: Future, Rihanna) in collaboration with Mason “MDL” Levy and “Pop Tins” with Mobo Award winning Nigerian star 9ice.

He performed “Freedom Song” and “One Kiss” along with Grammy Winner Wouter Kellerman and Ndlovu Youth Choir in Johannesburg and got a standing ovation!

CONNECT WITH TITO DA.FIRE

For additional press assets, visit www.titodafire.com

---