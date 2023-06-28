The Powerhouse Personalities of Vybz FM 94.5: Getting to know the faces behind the voices

Vybz FM 94.5, the leading Afrobeats visual music radio station, is making waves in Lagos and beyond, with its powerhouse lineup of talented women. With female DJs and female On-Air Personalities (OAPs), the station is not only amplifying the vibrant sounds of Afrobeats but also championing female empowerment in the industry.

Leading the charge is DJ Michelle, a trailblazing force in the Afrobeats Disc Jockey. With her expert curation and infectious energy, DJ Michelle has become a prominent figure in the music industry. Her skillful mixes and ability to connect with listeners have solidified her position as a sought-after DJ bringing the hottest Afrobeats tracks to the airwaves.

Alongside DJ Michelle are eight remarkable female OAPs, each bringing their unique talents and perspectives to Vybz FM 94.5. LaBelle, KiKi, Gift David, Ahine, Angela, Melissa, Raveena, and Tamara have become household names, captivating audiences with their vibrant personalities and deep knowledge of Afrobeats' music. These powerhouses of talent have cemented their positions as influential voices in the industry, reshaping the narrative surrounding women in radio.

Through their captivating shows, DJ Michelle and the female OAPs at Vybz FM 94.5 are transforming the landscape of Afrobeats radio. Their dedication to discovering new talent and showcasing the best of Afrobeats and World Music resonates with their diverse and loyal audience.

With a "More Music, Less Talk" approach, these talented women ensure that the focus remains on the pulsating beats of Afrobeat. They seamlessly blend their vibrant personalities with their passion for music, creating an engaging and immersive experience for listeners.

---