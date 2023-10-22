ADVERTISEMENT
Davido, Rema, Burna Boy win at 2023 Trace Awards [Full Winners List]

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian artists shine at the maiden edition of Trace awards.

The full winners list of the 2023 Trace Awards
The full winners list of the 2023 Trace Awards

The award which is in celebration of the company's 20th anniversary took place on October 21, 2023 in Rwanda with Nigerian music stars Davido, Yemi Alade, and ODUDMODUBLVCK all performing.

Davido who has enjoyed impressive success with his record breaking fourth album 'Timeless' won the Best African Male. Rema won the Song of the Year for his hit single 'Calm Down' while Burna Boy's sixth album 'Love, Damini' won the prize for the Album of the Year.

See full winners list below.

'Love Damini' – Burna Boy (Nigeria)

'Calm Down' – Rema (Nigeria)

'Baddie' – Yemi Alade (Nigeria)

Davido (Nigeria)

Viviane Chidid (Senegal)

'Unavailable' – Davido (Nigeria) with Musa Keys (South Africa)

Roseline Layo (Ivory Coast)

Michael Brun (Haiti)

Tam Sir (Ivory Coast)

KS Bloom (Ivory Coast)

Fally Ipupa (DRC)

Asake (Nigeria)

Didi B (Ivory Coast)

Lisandro Cuxi (Cape Verde)

Bruce Melodie (Rwanda)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Tayc (France)

Central Cee (UK)

Rutshelle Guillaume (Haiti)

Goulam (Comoros)

Ludmilla (Brazil)

Dystinct (Morocco)

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
