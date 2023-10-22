Davido, Rema, Burna Boy win at 2023 Trace Awards [Full Winners List]

The award which is in celebration of the company's 20th anniversary took place on October 21, 2023 in Rwanda with Nigerian music stars Davido , Yemi Alade , and ODUDMODUBLVCK all performing.

Davido who has enjoyed impressive success with his record breaking fourth album 'Timeless' won the Best African Male. Rema won the Song of the Year for his hit single 'Calm Down' while Burna Boy's sixth album 'Love, Damini' won the prize for the Album of the Year.