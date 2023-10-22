Davido, Rema, Burna Boy win at 2023 Trace Awards [Full Winners List]
Nigerian artists shine at the maiden edition of Trace awards.
The award which is in celebration of the company's 20th anniversary took place on October 21, 2023 in Rwanda with Nigerian music stars Davido, Yemi Alade, and ODUDMODUBLVCK all performing.
Davido who has enjoyed impressive success with his record breaking fourth album 'Timeless' won the Best African Male. Rema won the Song of the Year for his hit single 'Calm Down' while Burna Boy's sixth album 'Love, Damini' won the prize for the Album of the Year.
See full winners list below.
Album of the Year
'Love Damini' – Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Song of the Year
'Calm Down' – Rema (Nigeria)
Best Music Video
'Baddie' – Yemi Alade (Nigeria)
Best Male
Davido (Nigeria)
Best Female
Viviane Chidid (Senegal)
Best Collaboration
'Unavailable' – Davido (Nigeria) with Musa Keys (South Africa)
Best Newcomer
Roseline Layo (Ivory Coast)
Best DJ
Michael Brun (Haiti)
Best Producer
Tam Sir (Ivory Coast)
Best Gospel Artist
KS Bloom (Ivory Coast)
Best Live
Fally Ipupa (DRC)
Best Artist Africa – Anglophone
Asake (Nigeria)
Best Artist Africa – Francophone
Didi B (Ivory Coast)
Best Artist Africa – Lusophone
Lisandro Cuxi (Cape Verde)
Best Artist – Rwanda
Bruce Melodie (Rwanda)
Best Artist – East Africa
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Best Artist – France & Belgium
Tayc (France)
Best Artist – UK
Central Cee (UK)
Best Artist – The Caribbean
Rutshelle Guillaume (Haiti)
Best Artist – Indian Ocean
Goulam (Comoros)
Best Artist – Brazil
Ludmilla (Brazil)
Best Artist – North Africa
Dystinct (Morocco)
