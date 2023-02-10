ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

TG Omori divides opinion after floating his idea of a 10% royalty for shooting music videos

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian ace video director TG Omori is known for his colourful music videos which have rocketed him to fame and which command a heavy fee. He has also made a name for himself as a creative who doesn't shy away from airing his opinions irrespective of how dividing they may appear.

TG Omori
TG Omori

TG Omori 10% Royalty proposal: On Thursday, 9th February 2023, TG Omori tweeted that he might start charging a 10% royalty on the video he shoots as he hopes to use the proceed to fund the jet life he aspires to.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

"In due time music video directors will be getting at least 10% royalties from the streaming income of every music video directed for their moral contribution to the visuals. With this I can successfully buy my dream island and private jets," the tweet reads.

The tweet has since divided opinions with some people calling it a selfish attempt to reap what he never sowed. Others are of the opinion that the idea isn't far-fetched as music videos contribute to a song's success hence it's fair for the video director to share in the royalty.

As is his character, TG Omori remains unmoved by the reactions and it would be left to be seen how his idea will be received by the artist and labels who patronise him.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'The Black Book': Editi Effiong teases release date for political thriller

'The Black Book': Editi Effiong teases release date for political thriller

Everything to know about the 6 exciting 'Real Housewives of Abuja'

Everything to know about the 6 exciting 'Real Housewives of Abuja'

'BBTitans': Kanaga Jnr returns to a warm welcome from housemates

'BBTitans': Kanaga Jnr returns to a warm welcome from housemates

TG Omori divides opinion after floating his idea of a 10% royalty for shooting music videos

TG Omori divides opinion after floating his idea of a 10% royalty for shooting music videos

GS has 'Something' to offer

GS has 'Something' to offer

Larry Gaaga & 2baba team up with Mi Casa for new single 'Bebe'

Larry Gaaga & 2baba team up with Mi Casa for new single 'Bebe'

'BBTitans': All the love triangles, circles, and situationships in Big Brother's house

'BBTitans': All the love triangles, circles, and situationships in Big Brother's house

'You belong to your sponsors' - Brymo slams Peter Okoye for belittling Seun Kuti

'You belong to your sponsors' - Brymo slams Peter Okoye for belittling Seun Kuti

Rapper Gucci Mane welcomes second child with wife

Rapper Gucci Mane welcomes second child with wife

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tems, Burna Boy

Tems wins, Burna Boy loses at 2023 Grammy Awards [See Full Winners List]

These women have Grammy affiliations

Is Tems really the first Nigerian woman to win a Grammy?

Tems, Burna Boy

Tems makes history with Grammy win, Burna Boy loses both nominations

Femi Kuti, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tems

Why the Nigerian music industry needs to lose more Grammys [Pulse Editor's Opinion]