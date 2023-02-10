TG Omori divides opinion after floating his idea of a 10% royalty for shooting music videos

"In due time music video directors will be getting at least 10% royalties from the streaming income of every music video directed for their moral contribution to the visuals. With this I can successfully buy my dream island and private jets," the tweet reads.

The tweet has since divided opinions with some people calling it a selfish attempt to reap what he never sowed. Others are of the opinion that the idea isn't far-fetched as music videos contribute to a song's success hence it's fair for the video director to share in the royalty.