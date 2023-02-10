TG Omori 10% Royalty proposal: On Thursday, 9th February 2023, TG Omori tweeted that he might start charging a 10% royalty on the video he shoots as he hopes to use the proceed to fund the jet life he aspires to.
TG Omori divides opinion after floating his idea of a 10% royalty for shooting music videos
Nigerian ace video director TG Omori is known for his colourful music videos which have rocketed him to fame and which command a heavy fee. He has also made a name for himself as a creative who doesn't shy away from airing his opinions irrespective of how dividing they may appear.
Recommended articles
"In due time music video directors will be getting at least 10% royalties from the streaming income of every music video directed for their moral contribution to the visuals. With this I can successfully buy my dream island and private jets," the tweet reads.
The tweet has since divided opinions with some people calling it a selfish attempt to reap what he never sowed. Others are of the opinion that the idea isn't far-fetched as music videos contribute to a song's success hence it's fair for the video director to share in the royalty.
As is his character, TG Omori remains unmoved by the reactions and it would be left to be seen how his idea will be received by the artist and labels who patronise him.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng