Tems is set be honoured at 2024 Billboard Women In Music event

Adeayo Adebiyi

The Grammy winner adds another flower to her cap.

Tems is set be honoured by Billboard Women In Music [Instagram/temszzn]
Tems is set be honoured by Billboard Women In Music [Instagram/temszzn]

In another impressive feat, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter is set to be awarded the prize for Break Through artist by Billboard Women In Music.

Tems will be honoured in a ceremony slated for March 6, 2024.

The Nigerian international sensation rose to international prominence after featuring on Wizkid's smash hit 'Essence' which enjoyed huge commercial success and reached NO. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100.

After getting mainstream attention in the United States, her single 'Free Mind' also enjoyed a resurgence that helped it to spend multiple weeks on the Billboard Hot 100,

Tems was featured by rapper Future on his Grammy-winning smash hit 'Wait For U' which debuted at NO. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 thus making her the first Nigerian artist to debut atop the chart.

She was also featured by Drake on 'Fountain' and Beyonce on 'Move' with both songs earning her Hot 100 entries and taking her tally to 5 which is the record entry for a Nigerian.

The singer released two singles in the last quarter of 2023 ahead of her highly anticipated debut album expected to be released in 2024.

Adeayo Adebiyi

