The 2020 Super Bowl held at Stadium Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida between American Football Conference (AFC) champion Kansas City Chiefs and the National Football Conference (NFC) champion San Francisco 49ers,

This edition was the 54th in history and it was decided when Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 31–20. But as is identical to the Super Bowl, the half-time show was a confluence of pop culture, music, fashion, stardom and the positives of the bright lights of Hollywood. Performers were Latin superwomen, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.

Following in the footsteps of major powerhouses like Madonna, Beyonce, Lady Gaga and so forth, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira thrilled the crowd with a number of their hits. However, one moment that truly stood out was the performance of 'Waka Waka,' the South African 2010 World Cup theme song by Shakira.

After performing the Redone-produced 'Bamboo' at the 2006 World Cup in Germany, Shakira was a again selected for the 2010 World Cup theme song. The song then smashed records and topped charts across the world - it was seen as an instrument of unity and appreciation of Africa.

Other powerful songs from the 2010 World Cup are, 'Sign of Victory' by R. Kelly, Coca-Cola's 'Wavin' Flag' by K'Naan and so forth. During the performance, Shakira opened up with a choreography of her 2010 hit, 'She Wolf' and 'Empire' before belly-dancing to a chorus cheers by the audience.

She then performed her smash hits, 'Whenever Wherever,' and 'Hips Don't Lie.' Jennifer Lopez performed hits like 'Jenny From The Block,' 'Get Right' an interpolation of 'Mi Gente' and 'Love Don't Cost A Thing' and so forth.

You can watch the full performance below;