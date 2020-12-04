Artist: Flavour

Album Title: Flavour of Africa.

Genre: Afro-pop, Highlife

Date of Release: December 4, 2020

Producers: Masterkraft, Spax, RotimiKeys, Selebobo, Stadic, Johnny Blaze, Marvio, DJ Tunez

Album Art:

Flavour - Flavour of Africa. [2Nite Music]

Length: 16 songs, 55 minutes

Features: 8 – Fally Ipupa, Tekno, Odumeje, Larry Gaaga, Waga G, Beenie Man, Biggie Igba

Tracklist:

Label: 2Nite Music, OneRPM

Singles: 1 - Looking Nyash

Details/Takeaway: On December 4, 2020, Nigerian star, Flavour released his seventh studio album, 'Flavour of Africa.' The album will be a follow-up to his last album, 'Awele' as well as his belated 2019 EP with Chidinma.

Speaking after the release of his fifth album, the Igbo highlife musician had said: “As a musician, I’ve transformed, evolved, and transcended within my music and social responsibilities."

You can play the album HERE.