Artist: Flavour
Album Title: Flavour of Africa.
Genre: Afro-pop, Highlife
Date of Release: December 4, 2020
Producers: Masterkraft, Spax, RotimiKeys, Selebobo, Stadic, Johnny Blaze, Marvio, DJ Tunez
Album Art:
Length: 16 songs, 55 minutes
Features: 8 – Fally Ipupa, Tekno, Odumeje, Larry Gaaga, Waga G, Beenie Man, Biggie Igba
Tracklist:
Label: 2Nite Music, OneRPM
Singles: 1 - Looking Nyash
Details/Takeaway: On December 4, 2020, Nigerian star, Flavour released his seventh studio album, 'Flavour of Africa.' The album will be a follow-up to his last album, 'Awele' as well as his belated 2019 EP with Chidinma.
Speaking after the release of his fifth album, the Igbo highlife musician had said: “As a musician, I’ve transformed, evolved, and transcended within my music and social responsibilities."
You can play the album HERE.