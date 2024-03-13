Spotify launches new 'Daylist' playlist that captures every mood

This new playlist on Spotify ebbs and flows with unique vibes, bringing together the niche music you typically listen to during particular moments in the day or on specific days of the week.

It updates frequently between sunrise and sunset with a series of highly specific playlists made for every version of you.

Launched late last year in select markets, daylist had a viral social media moment at the beginning of the year, resulting in a search spike of 17,000%.

You’ll get new tracks at every update, plus a new title that sets the mood of your daylist. Globally, some of the top titles are Nostalgia 2010s, nostalgia 2000s, and laid-back chilling. The relatability of these titles adds to the overall appeal of daylist, helping you understand more about your taste in music—and express your unique audio identity.

How to find, save, and share daylist

Both Free and Premium users in Nigeria can access the playlist by simply searching "daylist" on the Spotify app.