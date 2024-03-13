ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Spotify launches new 'Daylist' playlist that captures every mood

Adeayo Adebiyi

These personalized playlists seamlessly transition with listeners' moods and activities.

Spotify launches new 'Daylist' playlist that captures every mood
Spotify launches new 'Daylist' playlist that captures every mood

Recommended articles

This new playlist on Spotify ebbs and flows with unique vibes, bringing together the niche music you typically listen to during particular moments in the day or on specific days of the week.

It updates frequently between sunrise and sunset with a series of highly specific playlists made for every version of you.

Launched late last year in select markets, daylist had a viral social media moment at the beginning of the year, resulting in a search spike of 17,000%.

ADVERTISEMENT

You’ll get new tracks at every update, plus a new title that sets the mood of your daylist. Globally, some of the top titles are Nostalgia 2010s, nostalgia 2000s, and laid-back chilling. The relatability of these titles adds to the overall appeal of daylist, helping you understand more about your taste in music—and express your unique audio identity.

Both Free and Premium users in Nigeria can access the playlist by simply searching "daylist" on the Spotify app.

If you love a specific daylist playlist, you can save it to your Library. The playlist is also equipped with the share feature that allows users to share their unique playlists with friends.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Eyiyemi Afolayan wants to be an even better filmmaker than her dad Kunle

Eyiyemi Afolayan wants to be an even better filmmaker than her dad Kunle

See Priscilla's reaction to mother Iyabo Ojo's surprise gift as she turns 23

See Priscilla's reaction to mother Iyabo Ojo's surprise gift as she turns 23

Spotify launches new 'Daylist' playlist that captures every mood

Spotify launches new 'Daylist' playlist that captures every mood

HUNA set to disrupt the industry with a mash new single titled 'MANIA'

HUNA set to disrupt the industry with a mash new single titled 'MANIA'

Chocolate City's new signee Tar1q combines with Khaid for new single 'Jigga'

Chocolate City's new signee Tar1q combines with Khaid for new single 'Jigga'

Celebrities show Chioma Akpotha love as she celebrates 44th birthday

Celebrities show Chioma Akpotha love as she celebrates 44th birthday

Rita Dominic opens up on how she handled 'snide comments' for being unmarried

Rita Dominic opens up on how she handled 'snide comments' for being unmarried

Meta, Pulse NG unveil ‘Creators of Tomorrow’ campaign in Nigeria

Meta, Pulse NG unveil ‘Creators of Tomorrow’ campaign in Nigeria

Rita Dominic once worked as a caregiver in the UK

Rita Dominic once worked as a caregiver in the UK

Pulse Sports

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Portable

7 reasons why Portable thrives despite his uncertain brand

Asa, Chidinma, Simi

10 Nigerian songs that celebrate mothers

Odumodublvck & Shallipopi embarks on historic joint US tour

Odumodublvck & Shallipopi to embark on a historic joint tour

Lemon Adisa crafts an exciting neo-fuji project with 'YEEBO'

Lemon Adisa crafts an exciting neo-fuji project with 'YEEBO'