ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Spotify introduces media personalities, influencers to its new DJ feature

Adeayo Adebiyi

Spotify has launched a new DJ feature that aims to enhance user listening experience.

Spotify introduces media personalities & Influencers to its new DJ feature
Spotify introduces media personalities & Influencers to its new DJ feature

Recommended articles

The event showcased Spotify's commitment to revolutionising the music experience in the country and beyond.

The dinner, held at Ile Eros Restaurant, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, served as an opportunity for the guests to experience the power of Spotify's AI DJ firsthand, and interact with the feature while sharing their insights and reactions about it.

The guests enjoyed a thought-provoking fireside chat with Spotify’s Head of Communications and Public Relations, Sub-Saharan Africa, Michelle Atagana, who shared information on the DJ feature which is hugely popular amongst Genz Z and Millenials who constitute 87% of the users.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Atagana, the DJ is an innovative tool that utilises artificial intelligence to curate personalised playlists based on users' listening histories, moods, and preferences. With this feature, Spotify aims to redefine how users discover and enjoy music, making each listening session a unique and enjoyable experience.

Spotify hosts influencers and media at the Spotify’s DJ feature dinner
Spotify hosts influencers and media at the Spotify’s DJ feature dinner Pulse Nigeria

At the dinner, media personalities drawn from different platforms gave insights and valuable feedback on how the DJ feature can be further strengthened to increase user experiences across all demographic and consumer preferences.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

CJ Obasi's 'Mami Wata' tale is mythological, but the tension is political

CJ Obasi's 'Mami Wata' tale is mythological, but the tension is political

Bella Shmurda postpones Canadian tour over sad events

Bella Shmurda postpones Canadian tour over sad events

Mohbad's team promises to retrieve his unpaid royalties from Marlian Music

Mohbad's team promises to retrieve his unpaid royalties from Marlian Music

4 ladies with scores to settle on 'The Real Housewives of Lagos' season 2

4 ladies with scores to settle on 'The Real Housewives of Lagos' season 2

Spotify introduces media personalities, influencers to its new DJ feature

Spotify introduces media personalities, influencers to its new DJ feature

Naira Marley calls for investigation into Mohbad's death

Naira Marley calls for investigation into Mohbad's death

Naira Marley's Marlian Music sympathises with Mohbad's family

Naira Marley's Marlian Music sympathises with Mohbad's family

I did not kill Mohbad - Naira Marley's associate Sammy Larry

I did not kill Mohbad - Naira Marley's associate Sammy Larry

I would have stayed with my husband if we had children - Toke Makinwa

I would have stayed with my husband if we had children - Toke Makinwa

Pulse Sports

Doctor Michelle Alozie returns to Texas Children's Cancer Center: Super Falcons star smiles with patients

Doctor Michelle Alozie returns to Texas Children's Cancer Center: Super Falcons star smiles with patients

Kurt Zouma handed West Ham captaincy despite abusing helpless animal

Kurt Zouma handed West Ham captaincy despite abusing helpless animal

Governor Seyi Makinde wants to produce Oyo State Coco Gauff, returns from US Open

Governor Seyi Makinde wants to produce Oyo State Coco Gauff, returns from US Open

Taiwo Awoniyi surprises Ilorin-based Journalist with brand new car

Taiwo Awoniyi surprises Ilorin-based Journalist with brand new car

Bellingham advised Greenwood to move to LALIGA — Getafe boss claims

Bellingham advised Greenwood to move to LALIGA — Getafe boss claims

Super Falcons: Fans call on 40-year-old Onome Ebi to retire

Super Falcons: Fans call on 40-year-old Onome Ebi to retire

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mohbad (DNBStoriesAfrica)

Here are 7 memorable songs by Mohbad

Fally Ipupa, Tiwa Savage and Nyashinski

Fally Ipupa, Tiwa Savage & Nyashinski to headline concert in Nairobi

In celebration of the remarkable Street-hop sensation Mohbad

In celebration of the remarkable Street-hop sensation Mohbad

Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Asake

Africa missing from the top 10 global music markets in 2022. See the ranking