Spotify introduces media personalities & Influencers to its new DJ feature

The event showcased Spotify's commitment to revolutionising the music experience in the country and beyond.

The dinner, held at Ile Eros Restaurant, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, served as an opportunity for the guests to experience the power of Spotify's AI DJ firsthand, and interact with the feature while sharing their insights and reactions about it.

The guests enjoyed a thought-provoking fireside chat with Spotify’s Head of Communications and Public Relations, Sub-Saharan Africa, Michelle Atagana, who shared information on the DJ feature which is hugely popular amongst Genz Z and Millenials who constitute 87% of the users.

According to Atagana, the DJ is an innovative tool that utilises artificial intelligence to curate personalised playlists based on users' listening histories, moods, and preferences. With this feature, Spotify aims to redefine how users discover and enjoy music, making each listening session a unique and enjoyable experience.

Pulse Nigeria