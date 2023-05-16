Victony's 'Soweto' remix debuts on UK Singles Chart
Nigerian superstar Victony has made his debut on the UK Official Singles chart.
Official Afrobeats Chart
In the latest issue of the UK Official Afrobeats Chart(May 14 - May 20, 2023), 'Soweto' remix featuring Rema & Don Toliver retained its NO. 1 spot for a second consecutive week while extending its stay on the chart to 20 weeks.
Davido's smash hit 'Unavailable' featuring Musa Keys retains the NO. 2 spot as it enters its 6th week on the chart,
Rema's new single 'Charm' and Adekunle Gold's 'Party No Dey Stop' feat Zinoleesky remain at NO. 3 & NO. 4 respectively.
Davido's 'Feel' rebounds two places up to NO. 5 while Asake's '2:30' drops one spot to NO 6.
Tiwa Savage's hit single 'Stamina' feat Young Jonn & Ayra Starr and BNXN's 'Gwagwalada' feat Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez move one place up to NO. 7 and NO. 8 respectively.
Rema's 'Holiday' re-enters at NO. 9 while Fireboy's 'Someone' debuts at NO. 10.
Other debuts this week are CKay's 'Hallelujah' feat Blaqbonez which debuts at NO. 11 and Amaarae's 'Co-Star' which debuts at NO. 19.
UK Singles Chart
Libianca's 'People' continues to lead the African entries as it appears at NO. 4 while entering its 19th week.
Rema's 'Calm Down' stays in the top 5 with a NO. 5 entry that takes it to 37 weeks on the chart.
Ayra Starr's 'Rush' drops five places to NO. 37 while extending its stay on the chart to 16 weeks.
Victony's 'Soweto' remix feat Rema & Don Toliver makes its debut on the chart appearing at NO. 67.
