Victony's 'Soweto' remix debuts on UK Singles Chart

Official Afrobeats Chart

In the latest issue of the UK Official Afrobeats Chart(May 14 - May 20, 2023), 'Soweto' remix featuring Rema & Don Toliver retained its NO. 1 spot for a second consecutive week while extending its stay on the chart to 20 weeks.

Davido's smash hit 'Unavailable' featuring Musa Keys retains the NO. 2 spot as it enters its 6th week on the chart,

Rema's new single 'Charm' and Adekunle Gold's 'Party No Dey Stop' feat Zinoleesky remain at NO. 3 & NO. 4 respectively.

Davido's 'Feel' rebounds two places up to NO. 5 while Asake's '2:30' drops one spot to NO 6.

Tiwa Savage's hit single 'Stamina' feat Young Jonn & Ayra Starr and BNXN's 'Gwagwalada' feat Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez move one place up to NO. 7 and NO. 8 respectively.

Rema's 'Holiday' re-enters at NO. 9 while Fireboy's 'Someone' debuts at NO. 10.

Other debuts this week are CKay's 'Hallelujah' feat Blaqbonez which debuts at NO. 11 and Amaarae's 'Co-Star' which debuts at NO. 19.

UK Singles Chart

Libianca's 'People' continues to lead the African entries as it appears at NO. 4 while entering its 19th week.

Rema's 'Calm Down' stays in the top 5 with a NO. 5 entry that takes it to 37 weeks on the chart.

Ayra Starr's 'Rush' drops five places to NO. 37 while extending its stay on the chart to 16 weeks.

