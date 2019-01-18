Variety News confirms that the singer's name was tossed away from RCA Record's website on Friday, January 18, 2019. To avoid legal issues, the decision was silently reached as confirmed by Variety who gathered from a private source.

There shall be no publication announcing the development in the future according to the report. The R&B legend was originally signed to Jive at the start of his career in the 90s and after the label became part of Sony BMG.

R Kelly's last album with RCA was in 2016 when he released a Christmas-themed project. He had planned to release a new project until the latest incident.

The result of a docuseries "Surviving R Kelly" where some women revealed in different interviews that the singer abused them sexually when they were teenagers, have meant strained relationship with big names like Lady Gaga and Celine Dion.

Both singers have reportedly removed their songs with the Chicago-born star from music streaming platforms. It is what protesters supporting the #MuteRKelly campaign would have hoped for.