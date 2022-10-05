Solo Riches shares new single, 'Amanda'

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Music Artiste, Solo Riches has said his new single, 'Amanda,' which dropped on September 30, 2022, is aimed at giving his fans a dive into what it means to be a rich lover boy. The 21 year old, whose real name is Solomon Chukwu, said 'Amanda,' the new single, is a blend of afro-fusion created to remind ladies that each of them is beautiful in different ways.

“I felt a lot of mixed feelings when I made this song,” said Solo Riches.

“I seek to remind the ladies that each of them are beautiful in different ways”. The new single further chronicles his journey into the music scene.

“With a force to be reckoned with and it’s also about how I enjoy life in my own space,” he added.

Solo Riches, who is from Abia state started his music career in Port Harcourt in 2019 and later moved to Lagos.

With key music influences like Burna boy, Wizkid, Rade Sremmurd, Post Malone and Future, his upcoming project, Rich Lover Boy which is his debut E.P, will be out in November with a bang.

His last single is titled Party on the weekday featuring Supremep47.

Amanda, his new single is available on all streaming platforms:

Apple

https://music.apple.com/ng/album/amanda/1646102530?i=1646102531

Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/album/5HHF4TNz8dOVxmqHLdTVoG?si=IYVpx3rJQJSEv8hPbuRn-w

Boomplay:

https://www.boomplay.com/share/music/102351272?srModel=COPYLINK&srList=IOS Audiomack: https://audiomack.com/solorichesad/song/amanda

Follow him on socials;

https://twitter.com/riches_solo https://instagram.com/twentysomethingbillionaire01 https://www.facebook.com/soloriches01

