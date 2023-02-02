Seyi Vibez's use of Quranic recitation splits opinions as some Muslims demand that he removes it

Muslims vary on the issue: A Muslim social media blog "Nigerianmuslims" posted on its Instagram account that a group of concerned Muslims has asked that Seyi Vibez take off the Quranic recitation before releasing the song.

"Some concerned Muslims have come together to condemn the use of the Qur’an in a music video snippet and appeal to the producer of the song to remove the Qur’an recitation before the video is officially released."

In the comment section, there were varying opinions with some Muslims agreeing with the request while others found nothing wrong in Seyi Vibez's action.

@queenbash_bbg opined that One described his action as faultless since he was a Muslim.

"Walai we are doing too much to irrelevant things 1. What is the content of the song 2. Is the singer a Muslim? 3. Is there any nudity in the song . Those are questions to be asked before we start our fanatism. What if the music will help propagate Islam . What is our problem as Muslims?"

Another user @officialyakzy claimed that Seyi Vibez's sampling of the Quranic recitation was a way to propagate Islam.

"He’s actually and stylishly preaching Quran to people, it doesn’t matter y’all stop this after all that’s Arabic language just like English."

@ayam_akewiagbaye was of the opinion that since there was no instrumental accompanying the recitation then Seyi Vibez has not erred.