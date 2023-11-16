Sexy Steel shares why he will forever respect Olamide Baddo

While appearing on the Honest Bunch Podcast alongside legendary producer and Coded Tunez boss ID Cabasa, Sexy Steel recalled the first time he met Olamide and the reasons he holds the YBNL boss in high esteem.

According to Sexy Steel, when he used to visit Coded Tunez alongside other stars like 9ice, Reminisce, and Lord of Ajasa, he noticed that a young Olamide always sat quietly in the corner observing as the stars interacted and made music.

Sexy Steel shared that Olamide's humility and willingness to learn from others helped him to become a superstar with a vast understanding of the Nigerian music landscape.

Echoing Sexy Steel's sentiments, ID Cabasa who mentored Olamide and under whose record label he released his debut album 'Rhapsody' stated that Olamide learned from the mistakes of the stars ahead of him and this helped him to avoid making the same mistake.

After gaining mainstream attention with his single 'Eni Duro' in 2010, Olamide Baddo would go on to become one of Afrobeats' most decorated and illustrious music stars. The rapper reached the peak of the industry as an artist while also replicating the same as a label boss.

As a rapper, Olamide is the only artist to have won the Headies Album of the Year on three consecutive occasions while also churning out hit songs every year from 2010 to date.