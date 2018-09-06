Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

See Twitter reactions to Davidos interview on The Breakfast Club

Davido See best Twitter reactions to singer's interview on American radio show, 'The Breakfast Club'

Davido's interview on popular American radio show, 'The Breakfast Club' was an epic moment on Twitter Nigeria and we have the best reactions.

  • Published:
Davido with DJ Envy and Charlamagne Thagod play Davido alongside Charlamagne and DJ Envy on The Breakfast Club (Instagram/DavidoOfficial)

Davido was a guest on the popular American radio show, 'The Breakfast Club' on Tuesday, September 4, 2018, and his appearance became a trending topic on Twitter.

The show hosted by controversial OAP Charlamagne alongside DJ Envy had Davido as its guest, where he spoke about a number of issues including how his father was initially against his career choice and breaking into the music industry.

His appearance made Davido only the second Nigerian artist to appear on the show following rapper Ice Prince, who was a guest in 2015.

See how Twitter reacted to Davido's interview on the Breakfast Club

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 Davido Watch Popstar interview on American radio show 'The Breakfast...bullet
2 Eminem Watch as Joe Budden come after rapper for dissing him on new...bullet
3 Shaku Shaku Use these 10 songs to properly enjoy the new Nigerian...bullet

Related Articles

Davido Watch Popstar interview on American radio show 'The Breakfast Club' [Video]
New Music Ichaba - 'Man Must Chop' Ft. Davido
Pulse Opinion Here is why it requires a greater aggression to monetize the music industry in 2018
Davido Singer talks about how his dad sent 50 policemen to arrest his manager, ex-girlfriend [Video]
Pulse List 5 things Davido said during his interview with Charlamagne Thagod
Davido We bring to you singer's NYSC camp diary [Photos] Day 9
Africa Youth Awards Davido, Toke Makinwa. Mohammed Salah, Falz named on 100 most influential young Africans list
Mystro Is singer building up to becoming the break-out artist of 2019?
Davido We bring to you singer's NYSC camp diary [Photos] Day 8
Eminem Watch as Joe Budden come after rapper for dissing him on new album, ''Kamikaze''

Music

New Video Waje - Kponlongo Ft. Timaya
Mystro Is singer building up to becoming the break-out artist of 2019?
New Video illBliss - 'It is God'
New Video Maleek Berry - 'Love U Long Time' Ft. Chip