See Twitter reactions to Davidos interview on The Breakfast Club

Davido was a guest on the popular American radio show, 'The Breakfast Club' on Tuesday, September 4, 2018, and his appearance became a trending topic on Twitter.

The show hosted by controversial OAP Charlamagne alongside DJ Envy had Davido as its guest , where he spoke about a number of issues including how his father was initially against his career choice and breaking into the music industry.

His appearance made Davido only the second Nigerian artist to appear on the show following rapper Ice Prince, who was a guest in 2015 .

See how Twitter reacted to Davido's interview on the Breakfast Club

