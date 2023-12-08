Award-winning producer Sarz taps Asake & Gunna for new single 'Happiness'

ADVERTISEMENT
Adeayo Adebiyi

Sarz is back with another impressive single.

This joy-infused anthem, the second single from Sarz's highly anticipated 2024 album, seamlessly merges the rich sounds of African and hip-hop music, resulting in a rhythmic masterpiece.

Perfectly timed for reflections on the past year and the dawn of a new one, 'Happiness' sets an exuberant tone for the upcoming festivities.

Directed by the talented Edgar Esteves, the accompanying music video captures a cross-generational spectacle of genuine happiness.

A palette of vibrant colors, natural elements, melodic whistle tones, and scenes featuring clouds, ladybugs, and dancing, paired with thoughtfully curated fashion styling, collectively form visuals that encapsulate the pure essence of joy.

Renowned for producing hits for major artists including Beyonce, Wizkid, Chris Brown, and Drake, 'Happiness' not only celebrates Sarz's musical journey but also underscores his influential role in shaping a new musical landscape and contributing to the global rise of Nigerian music, seamlessly blending with various genres.

Sarz has produced several notable hits in 2023 among which is BNXN's 'Gwagwalada' and Crayon's 'Ngozi'.

'Happiness' adds another remarkable piece to Sarz's musical collection, solidifying Afrobeats' standing on the global stage and promoting collaboration among artists from diverse backgrounds.

