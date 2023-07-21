ADVERTISEMENT
Rising sensation Basiil impresses on debut EP 'I Know I Am'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Fast-rising sensation Basiil releases his highly anticipated six-track debut EP titled 'I KNOW I AM'.

With each track, listeners are irresistibly drawn deeper into Basiil's captivating sonic universe, embarking on an entrancing journey adorned with resolute synths, Amapiano-infused melodies, and the soulful essence of R&B that initially propelled this breakthrough artist into the limelight.

The EP effortlessly weaves addictive pop melodies that serve as a sincere reflection of Basiil's triumphs over the past few years—a period that witnessed his ascent to the upper echelons of the Nigerian music scene, accompanied by a chorus of acclaim from industry heavyweights such as Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage, Asake, Oxlade, and Flavour, among others.

With each track on the EP, Basiil skillfully conjures up a range of emotions, showcasing his remarkable ability to construct a distinctive sonic universe that reflects his artistic prowess.

'I KNOW I AM' presents an enthralling collection of songs that push boundaries and make a lasting impact.

One notable track is 'Falling,' a mesmerising collaboration with Camidoh from Ghana that explores uncharted musical territory. 'Bad Girl' seamlessly blends an infectious Amapiano-infused vibe with subtle pop elements, resulting in an irresistible fusion.

Additionally, the inclusion of Canadian DJ and artist 4Korners on 'Come Alive' sets the perfect atmosphere for a vibrant celebration, while 'Jo' highlights Basiil's creative versatility as he effortlessly captures his innermost desires. The EP reaches its zenith with the enchanting track 'Taboo' and concludes with the soothing outro, 'Vibration,' which delivers a comforting message, reflecting the artist's longing for a higher plane of existence.

On his debut EP, 'I KNOW I AM', listeners are undoubtedly in for an exhilarating ride. Basiil's undeniable talent, unwavering dedication to his craft, and relentless resolve to succeed leave no room for doubt that he will carve out a distinct niche for himself in the fiercely competitive Nigerian music industry and beyond.

With his arrival, a promising future awaits the Afrobeats genre, firmly establishing it in the capable hands of this rising star.

'I KNOW I AM' Tracklisting:

1. “Bad Girl”

2. “Come Alive” ft. 4Korners

3. “Falling” ft. Camidoh

4. “Jo”

5. “Taboo”

6. “Vibration

