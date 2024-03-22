Reminisce's protégé, Rhookcastle excites on new single 'Plenty'

Rhookcastle attracted attention when he dazzled on Reminisce's 'ENKR' off his album 'Alaye Toh Se Gogo', alongside rapper Ycee, and also produced Oxlade. The rising talent also showed his production skills on 'Why' off Reminisce's 'ATSG'.

His single ‘Plenty’ is a mixture of Amapiano & Street music that carries the earnest aspirations of a young man praying for relief amidst life's endless travails. Rhookcastle raps about continuously giving his best despite the challenges and hoping for better days ahead.

Rhookcastle has been on a steady ascension and his latest single is another stride in his journey. His sophomore EP 'Boardmember' released in May 2021 earned him recognition on BBC West Midlands as a fast-rising talent to watch out for.

