Reminisce's protégé, Rhookcastle excites on new single 'Plenty'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrofusion star Rhookcastle shows his talent on a new single.

Rising Afrobeats star Rhookcastle excites on new single 'Plenty'
Rising Afrobeats star Rhookcastle excites on new single ‘Plenty’

Rhookcastle attracted attention when he dazzled on Reminisce's 'ENKR' off his album 'Alaye Toh Se Gogo', alongside rapper Ycee, and also produced Oxlade. The rising talent also showed his production skills on 'Why' off Reminisce's 'ATSG'.

His single ‘Plenty’ is a mixture of Amapiano & Street music that carries the earnest aspirations of a young man praying for relief amidst life's endless travails. Rhookcastle raps about continuously giving his best despite the challenges and hoping for better days ahead.

Rhookcastle has been on a steady ascension and his latest single is another stride in his journey. His sophomore EP 'Boardmember' released in May 2021 earned him recognition on BBC West Midlands as a fast-rising talent to watch out for.

On 'Plenty', the rising rapper showcased his impressive lyricism and confident delivery with which he's aiming to carve a niche for himself in the Nigerian hip-hop scene.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse.

