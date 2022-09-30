Rising Afro-soul sensation Uchechi Emelonye to unveil 2 new singles October 3

Describing one of the songs, ‘Sunrise to Sundown’, Uchechi Emelonye, calls it "a unique fun product" created for music fans. She says the single was inspired by all the love I am surrounded by in all shapes and forms. A love song is a staple to have as a musician and this was my personal take on the topic.

She further revealed that she sort to explore a theme lighter than she had previously done, while still singing about something everyone can relate to. The talented act wrote the song herself as this was is an integral part of her craft.

"I wrote ‘Sunrise to Sundown’ myself, like I write all my songs. I initially found a beat on YouTube one night when I was bored at university and felt compelled to write lyrics to it. It was produced by Zaq Sawyer Coffey in Birmingham and my dad was the one that found him, and I am so glad he did because we created a unique and fun product that I cannot wait for you all to hear,” she shares.

The artist who hails from Imo state, Nigeria, has been creating Afro-inspired music that feeds the soul. She balances this passion with being a final year Law student at the University of Lancaster, a top UK higher institution.