The songs which will be available on major streaming platforms for downloads are expected to deepen her grasp on that genre of music in the continent, as stakeholders continue to laud her ability to emotionalise her themes with lines and rhythm.
Rising Afro-soul sensation Uchechi Emelonye to unveil 2 new singles October 3
Coming on the heels of her critically-acclaimed debut single, ‘Little Black Bird’, UK-based Afro-soul singer and songwriter, Uchechi Emelonye, is set to release two additional songs. Slated for release on Monday, October 3, 2022, the songs, ‘Sunrise to Sundown’ and ‘Underwater’, seem a re-affirmation of the lyrical and vocal skills of the aspiring Lawyer whose talent has earned her the moniker of Afro-soul Princess.
Recommended articles
Describing one of the songs, ‘Sunrise to Sundown’, Uchechi Emelonye, calls it "a unique fun product" created for music fans. She says the single was inspired by all the love I am surrounded by in all shapes and forms. A love song is a staple to have as a musician and this was my personal take on the topic.
She further revealed that she sort to explore a theme lighter than she had previously done, while still singing about something everyone can relate to. The talented act wrote the song herself as this was is an integral part of her craft.
"I wrote ‘Sunrise to Sundown’ myself, like I write all my songs. I initially found a beat on YouTube one night when I was bored at university and felt compelled to write lyrics to it. It was produced by Zaq Sawyer Coffey in Birmingham and my dad was the one that found him, and I am so glad he did because we created a unique and fun product that I cannot wait for you all to hear,” she shares.
The artist who hails from Imo state, Nigeria, has been creating Afro-inspired music that feeds the soul. She balances this passion with being a final year Law student at the University of Lancaster, a top UK higher institution.
While she launched her professional career with the impressive debut ‘Little Black Bird' in 2020, she he started music at the young age of 13 while in school where she partook in in various school productions, bands and performances. Born to a Diplomat father, Uchechi has schooled in 6 countries and she has been influence by the cultures and sounds of these nations. Her musical influences include: Madonna, Chaka Khan, Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, Aretha franklin, Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, Whitney Huston, and Marvin Gaye.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng