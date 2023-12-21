Rihanna calls Davido's 'Unavailable' her best song of 2023
Davido's 'Unavailable' receives a major endorsement.
As 2023 is coming to an end, streaming platforms, media houses, listeners, and artists are highlighting their biggest songs of the year.
For the global Popstar Rihanna, her favourite song of the year is Davido's 'Unavailable' featuring Musa Keys which is one of the singles off his record-breaking fourth album 'Timeless'.
According to Rihanna who made this revelation in a recent interview, she has had 'Unavailable' on repeat all year.
In the interview, the musician turned Billionaire entrepreneur also named Tyler ICU's hit single 'Mnike' as one of her favourite songs of 2023.
Rihanna is not alone in her love for Davido's 'Unavailable' as the single is a fan favourite around the world. The single reached the summit of TurnTable Top 100 while also finishing the year in the top 10 of Spotify and Apple Music's top Nigerian songs.
Internationally, 'Unavailable' enjoyed impressive success which led to multiple remixes including one with Jamaican Dancehall legend Sean Paul and American rapper Latto.
Come February 5, 2024, 'Unavailable' will be vying for the Grammy award for Best African Music Performance as Davido will be hoping to pick up his first Grammy award out of his 3 nominations.
