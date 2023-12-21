ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rihanna calls Davido's 'Unavailable' her best song of 2023

Adeayo Adebiyi

Davido's 'Unavailable' receives a major endorsement.

Rihanna calls Davido's 'Unavailable' her my best song of 2023
Rihanna calls Davido's 'Unavailable' her my best song of 2023

Recommended articles

As 2023 is coming to an end, streaming platforms, media houses, listeners, and artists are highlighting their biggest songs of the year.

For the global Popstar Rihanna, her favourite song of the year is Davido's 'Unavailable' featuring Musa Keys which is one of the singles off his record-breaking fourth album 'Timeless'.

According to Rihanna who made this revelation in a recent interview, she has had 'Unavailable' on repeat all year.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the interview, the musician turned Billionaire entrepreneur also named Tyler ICU's hit single 'Mnike' as one of her favourite songs of 2023.

Rihanna is not alone in her love for Davido's 'Unavailable' as the single is a fan favourite around the world. The single reached the summit of TurnTable Top 100 while also finishing the year in the top 10 of Spotify and Apple Music's top Nigerian songs.

Internationally, 'Unavailable' enjoyed impressive success which led to multiple remixes including one with Jamaican Dancehall legend Sean Paul and American rapper Latto.

Come February 5, 2024, 'Unavailable' will be vying for the Grammy award for Best African Music Performance as Davido will be hoping to pick up his first Grammy award out of his 3 nominations.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Laycon spreads love on the street in the music video for 'Shine'

Laycon spreads love on the street in the music video for 'Shine'

Odibi’s 'Whine' gets even better over time

Odibi’s 'Whine' gets even better over time

Rihanna calls Davido's 'Unavailable' her best song of 2023

Rihanna calls Davido's 'Unavailable' her best song of 2023

Davido Timeless concert lights up Abuja

Davido Timeless concert lights up Abuja

BetCorrect - Be Correct ft. Opeoluwa Brain

BetCorrect - Be Correct ft. Opeoluwa Brain

Tems discloses that she deals with being overstimulated by praying

Tems discloses that she deals with being overstimulated by praying

'Blood Vessel' is Netflix's most-watched non-English title globally

'Blood Vessel' is Netflix's most-watched non-English title globally

It's raining babies: Celebrities who had babies in 2023

It's raining babies: Celebrities who had babies in 2023

Top 10 Nigerian albums of 2023 [Pulse Picks]

Top 10 Nigerian albums of 2023 [Pulse Picks]

Pulse Sports

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Real Madrid eye Victor Osimhen as Mbappe and Haaland alternative

Real Madrid eye Victor Osimhen as Mbappe and Haaland alternative

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Spyro's chart-topping hit gets soulful makeover with Simi in 'Only Fine Girl Remix'

Spyro's chart-topping hit gets soulful makeover with Simi in 'Only Fine Girl Remix'

Rising act C Extreme releases new captivating single 'You'

Rising act C Extreme releases new captivating single 'You'

Glitter, glam, & Afrobeats, get ready for A Night of Queens concert

Glitter, glam, & Afrobeats, get ready for A Night of Queens concert

Justin Bieber extends record on Spotify's Billionaires Club

Justin Bieber extends record as the top act on Spotify's Billionaires Club