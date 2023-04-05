Davido's 'Timeless' breaks multiple records on Apple Music
Award-winning megastar Davido has broken multiple records on Apple Music with his new album 'Timeless'.
Apple Music has shared that Davido's highly anticipated album has broken multiple records on the streaming platform globally.
This news revealed by Apple Music revealed that Davido broke the first day streaming record for an African album as well as the simultaneous entry for NO. 1.
See the records broken by Davido below:
- Davido’s ‘Timeless' has broken the record for the biggest African album in Apple Music history by first-day streams worldwide.
- He also broke the record for the most simultaneous African songs on Apple Music's Global Daily Top 100, with nine.
- ‘Timeless' reached Number Two on Apple Music’s US Albums chart, a new record for an African album
- The album also broke the record for the African album with the most simultaneous Number One entries on Apple Music’s albums chart
