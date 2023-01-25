Rexxie teases 'Abracadabra' remix featuring Wizkid

Since its release, 'Abracadabra' has enjoyed impressive success with his catchy beat and Naira Marley's sticky line "Abi kin pe Rexxie" becoming a viral caption on social media.

The single caught the attention of Grammy-winning Afrobeats megastar Wizkid who texted posted the single on his Instagram story and hopped on the trend.

A shoutout from Wizkid excited Rexxie who shared screenshots of his Instagram chat with the megastar.

Release Date: There's no release date yet for the remix although Rexxie did indicate that the single is coming soon.