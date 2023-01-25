ADVERTISEMENT
Rexxie teases 'Abracadabra' remix featuring Wizkid

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian ace music producer Rexxie has teased the upcoming release of the remix of his hit single 'Abracadabra' which is set to feature Nigerian megastar Wizkid.

Wizkid, Rexxie

Details: On Wednesday, 25th January 2022, Rexxie took to his Twitter account to tease the remix of his viral single 'Abracadabra' featuring megastar Wizkid.

Since its release, 'Abracadabra' has enjoyed impressive success with his catchy beat and Naira Marley's sticky line "Abi kin pe Rexxie" becoming a viral caption on social media.

The single caught the attention of Grammy-winning Afrobeats megastar Wizkid who texted posted the single on his Instagram story and hopped on the trend.

A shoutout from Wizkid excited Rexxie who shared screenshots of his Instagram chat with the megastar.

Release Date: There's no release date yet for the remix although Rexxie did indicate that the single is coming soon.

Fans will be eager to see how Wizkid will make his mark on the hit record,

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
