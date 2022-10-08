RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Preye is poetic and philosophical on ‘Don’t Look Down!’ [Pulse EP Review]

Motolani Alake

A few years ago, Preye became a sensation on Soundcloud. To some, she is still known as Preye Itams, who made that beautiful duet with Davina Oriakhi some years ago. These days, the London-based Nigerian artist is ubiquitous. But after a tiring break for a fan like this writer, she is back with her debut EP, Don’t Look Down.

Preye - Don't Look Down! [Preye Music]
Preye - Don't Look Down! [Preye Music]

Apparently, the 7-track project’s title was inspired by her fears from recording so close to her release date. Instead of being downcast she said to herself, ‘Don’t Look Down.’ In other words, onwards and upwards to what is achievable, not what might not be achievable. And she used that mentality to create such a momentous cruise through her polyphonic take on diverse love.

Read Also

Rooted in R&B/Neo-Soul and Synth Pop, Preye’s project seems like a documentation of romantic love, but not always. Like a poet, Preye uses metaphors and symbolism to great effect on songs like ‘Love, Today’ and ‘Colors.’

Preye - Don't Look Down! [Preye Music]
Preye - Don't Look Down! [Preye Music] Pulse Nigeria

Songs like ‘Red Wine’ and ‘Love, Today’ seem like a personal perspective on love, but they are not exactly romantic alone. While ‘Red Wine’ still passively implies romantic love, it places self at the root and as the origin of every kind of love. ‘Love, Today’ seems like an affirmation of love, through a very positive gaze. It is quite simply an uplifting song.

That perspective switches as Preye confesses that, “I love love/All this hard guy, bad guy bad guy, abeg/I’m not on the streets anymore…” on ‘D.L.D Interlude.’

She says something that our generation continually needs to hear, “Allow yourself to be loved…” But as a cynic, this writer still wants to point fingers back at Preye for trying to showboat to the single people. Dear Preye, you are being vigorously side-eyed. We know you are in love. Now can we hear word? Thank you, dear.

‘Malibu’ follows a similar trope. This time, it documents the power of love, in strict and seemingly personal detail. The final two songs seem interlinked because ‘Crayons’ - not the MAVIN version - were made to ‘Color.’

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

8.0 - Champion

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake Motolani is the Managing Editor of Pulse. A trained Lawyer, who has worked in Law practice, humanitarian aid and corporate finance, he is a voice in - African - pop culture, entertainment, entertainment tech and sports. He is also a Liverpool fan.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Preye is poetic and philosophical on ‘Don’t Look Down!’ [Pulse EP Review]

Preye is poetic and philosophical on ‘Don’t Look Down!’ [Pulse EP Review]

Davido sent people to attack me but they failed - Dammy Krane cries out

"Davido sent people to attack me but they failed" - Dammy Krane cries out

Nollywood actor says desperation for fame pushes actresses to succumb to sex-for-roles

Nollywood actor says desperation for fame pushes actresses to succumb to sex-for-roles

Future Sounds Vol.27 featuring Kaestyle, Ruff Kiss, Kemuel, Dikans, Nuno Zigi and more

Future Sounds Vol.27 featuring Kaestyle, Ruff Kiss, Kemuel, Dikans, Nuno Zigi and more

A 'Cock Crow at Dawn' reboot is officially in the works

A 'Cock Crow at Dawn' reboot is officially in the works

BBNaija 7: I can't defend Sheggz, I need the space - Bella

BBNaija 7: I can't defend Sheggz, I need the space - Bella

Full statement: Mohbad responds to Naira Marley's claims, says he is lying and being disrespectful by hiding the truth

Full statement: Mohbad responds to Naira Marley's claims, says he is lying and being disrespectful by hiding the truth

Mercy Aigbe's sister sets mom's house on fire days after calling out the movie star

Mercy Aigbe's sister sets mom's house on fire days after calling out the movie star

Tems cancels ‘Tukutane festival’ appearance

Tems cancels ‘Tukutane festival’ appearance

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Minnesota Annual Wizkid Day

State of Minnesota celebrates annual Wizkid Day

Burna Boy

Burna Boy becomes Nigeria's all-time most-streamed artiste in the world

Mohbad, Naira Marley

'He has a history of getting intoxicated which affects his emotions', Naira Marley reacts to Mohbad's assault video

Asa, Tempoe, Joeboy

Asa demands 300 million naira from Tempoe & Joeboy over copyright infringement