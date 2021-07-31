Milli returns... but with a dual personality on ‘Childish II' [Pulse EP Review]

A few years ago, he was a flagship artist for MI Abaga’s imprint, Loopy Records. He trapped it out with his unique brand of music, his overall artistic brand, his minimalist visual arts and his many eccentricities.

While he was unique, he was too unique for a singles market, dominated by Afro-pop - he never really stood a chance. He also mostly delivered his lyrics in English.

In January 2016, he left Chocolate City - the label he joined after Loopy got absorbed. Reports claim it was turbulent. Although Milli’s accounts have been more documented in the media, Abaga also has some not-so-pretty accounts from his perspective.

In particular, Abaga has subliminally addressed Milli in records like ‘Savage’ off Illegal Music III and ‘Trinity’ off Judah EP.

In 2016, he released Don’t Ask Me What Happened. A 7-track EP, its title inspired by his exit from Chocolate City and it was mostly produced by BeatsByJayy.

He followed it up with Childish, a mixtape in June 2017. Now based in South Africa, he returns with Childish II, a love-themed 6-track EP which gleans sub-topics like drug consumption, pain, loss, heartbreak and more. All the themes are interlinked or a result of one another.

Mili might have been a talented rapper, but he’s also good at sung-rap. These days, that trait aids his Emo/Cloud Rap leaning, which is the foundation for the opening four tracks on this EP. Nonetheless, the final two tracks on ‘Childish II’ are hard party-themed Trap records. They’re also happier records than the opening four tracks.

Milli seems to be dealing with dual personality; one seems to be a caricature of the other, the happier one. The morose version of Milli seems to be a victim of heartbreak, right in the middle of intoxicating love. Sometimes, it feels like the music is needed for Milli, to cope with his heartbreak.

But other times, it feels like Milli’s character romanticizes the heartbreak and female dishonesty too much. It feels like he enjoys the dark space. It helps him to find validation for drug use and other vices. It also helps him to indulge himself in talking down on love [kills] as a remedy for his pain.

But even with the occasional negativity, Milli seems to be a romantic who loves love, but also needs the debauchery he described on ‘Pretty Girls Like To Party’ to maintain his sanity. Sometimes, the surest way to healing is some measured carelessness.

Milli himself admits it on ‘Destination C-World’ when he sings, “It’s okay, it’s alright to feel lost…”

Occasionally, the EP is also a confessional as Milli admits to things like his struggles with anxiety on ‘Destination C-World.’

With the calibre of his features; Blaqbonez, Psycho YP and J Molley, it also shows that Milli retains some respect within the game and that’s amazing to see.

